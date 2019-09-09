MSPO2019: Modernised Leopard 2PL makes European debut

Polish manufacturer ZM Bumar-Labedy, a member of the PGZ holding, displayed the first production model of its modernised Leopard 2PL MBT at MSPO, with several modifications of the 2A4 variant.

According to the designer, upgrades to the 2PL standard vehicle include: implementation of more efficient sights, such as third generation camera systems, additional ballistic protection modules on the turret, installation of a digital stabilisation system, modernised fire extinguishing and suppression systems and a new auxiliary power unit.

A new turret-located storage compartment for the crew is also part of the upgrade package, alongside modernisation of the main gun system,