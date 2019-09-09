To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MSPO2019: Modernised Leopard 2PL makes European debut

9th September 2019 - 12:24 GMT | by Michal Jarocki in Kielce

RSS

Polish manufacturer ZM Bumar-Labedy, a member of the PGZ holding, displayed the first production model of its modernised Leopard 2PL MBT at MSPO, with several modifications of the 2A4 variant.

According to the designer, upgrades to the 2PL standard vehicle include: implementation of more efficient sights, such as third generation camera systems, additional ballistic protection modules on the turret, installation of a digital stabilisation system, modernised fire extinguishing and suppression systems and a new auxiliary power unit.

A new turret-located storage compartment for the crew is also part of the upgrade package, alongside modernisation of the main gun system,

Michal Jarocki

Author

Michal Jarocki

Michal Jarocki is a Shephard correspondent based in Warsaw, Poland. He is reporting on military …

Read full bio

