Liebherr to heat Indian helicopters

Defiant completes mission profile flight tests
In recent flight tests, SB>1 Defiant exceeded the 230kt FLRAA speed requirement set by the US Army.
The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will feature an onboard heating and ventilation system from Liebherr Aerospace & Transportation, after the French company signed a contract worth an undisclosed value with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
Liebherr and HAL previously co-operated on military aviation programmes such as the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, Tejas light fighter aircraft and Dornier Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft.
The Indian Defence Acquisition Council in early November approved the procurement of 12 LUHs from HAL with the first delivery scheduled for August 2022.
However, ordering a dozen LUHs will barely make a dent on Indian requirements for 187 new light helicopters to replace elderly Chetak and Cheetah platforms.
The British Army has announced it has started flight tests of new Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.
Indra is providing an array of defensive EW systems to equip Spanish Army CH-47F helicopters.
Singapore has received new batches of helicopters from France and the US.
Egypt seems to have stolen a march on Israel with a plan to upgrade its AH-64D Apache helicopters to the AH-64E Guardian standard.
The Chinook has served in every RAF campaign of the past 40 years. But in Afghanistan, it faced greater pressure than ever before.