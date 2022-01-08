Tejas to receive ‘mini’ BrahMos

Indian Navy tries out Rafale for carrier operations
The Indian Navy is beginning practical tests of foreign aircraft as it seeks a new carrier-borne fighter. First up is the Rafale.
India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation is working on a smaller BrahMos-NG for integration with fighter platforms such as Rafale, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
On 26 December, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a new 22-acre production facility in Lucknow to manufacture NG missiles. India also plans to export them to friendly countries.
The BrahMos-NG is expected to be ready in 2025, around the same time as delivery of the first of 83 LCA Mk 1A fighters starts for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The NG version will be …
