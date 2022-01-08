To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Tejas to receive ‘mini’ BrahMos

8th January 2022 - 00:08 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

A size comparison of a regular BrahMos missile (above) compared to the BrahMos-NG below. (Photo: Anrivam Shukla/Wikimedia)

Being smaller, the BrahMos-NG currently in development will be able to be carried by a wider range of fighters than the full-size BrahMos.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation is working on a smaller BrahMos-NG for integration with fighter platforms such as Rafale, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

On 26 December, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a new 22-acre production facility in Lucknow to manufacture NG missiles. India also plans to export them to friendly countries.

The BrahMos-NG is expected to be ready in 2025, around the same time as delivery of the first of 83 LCA Mk 1A fighters starts for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The NG version will be …

