Australia receives its first UH-60M Black Hawks

8th August 2023 - 01:39 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This is a US Army Black Hawk, but Australia’s first two UH-60Ms have already arrived to replace the MRH90 Taipan fleet. (Photo: Sikorsky)

Sikorsky has been extremely rapid in delivering Black Hawks to Australia, with the first two already handed over.

Australia’s first two Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks arrived in the country on 30 July, delivered by a USAF C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft.

The Black Hawks arrived at RAAF Base Richmond in Sydney and are believed to have subsequently flown to Holsworthy, the home of the 6th Aviation Regiment that supports the 2nd Commando Regiment.

The helicopters bore the same drab grey-green colour used by the US Army, and low-visibility kangaroo and ‘Army’ markings. Their serial numbers began with ‘A60-xxx’, and the aircraft will likely be numbered from ‘A60-001’ to ‘A60-040’. As well as the 6th Aviation Regiment, the UH-60Ms

