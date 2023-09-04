Indonesia signs MoU for S-70M Black Hawks
On 23 August, just two days after Indonesia signed an MoU with Boeing for a potential purchase of 24 F-15EX fighters, another MoU was signed for up to 24 S-70M Black Hawk helicopters.
The MoU to enter into a strategic partnership was signed between Sikorsky and PT Dirgantara (PTDI).
The head-of-agreement was finalised during Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto’s visit to the US. A signing ceremony occurred at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Washington, DC.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates that any concluded deal for 24 helicopters would be worth approximately $492 million.
Jeff White, VP of Global Business Development at Sikorsky, said:
