Indonesia signs MoU for S-70M Black Hawks

4th September 2023 - 01:48 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Sikorsky and PTDI signed a preliminary agreement for S-70M Black Hawk helicopters on 23 August. (Photo: PZL Mielec)

The Indonesian military has turned its sights on S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, with the service never having bought platforms from Sikorsky before.

On 23 August, just two days after Indonesia signed an MoU with Boeing for a potential purchase of 24 F-15EX fighters, another MoU was signed for up to 24 S-70M Black Hawk helicopters.

The MoU to enter into a strategic partnership was signed between Sikorsky and PT Dirgantara (PTDI).

The head-of-agreement was finalised during Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto’s visit to the US. A signing ceremony occurred at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Washington, DC.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that any concluded deal for 24 helicopters would be worth approximately $492 million.

Jeff White, VP of Global Business Development at Sikorsky, said:

