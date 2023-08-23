To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia signs MoU for Boeing F-15EX fighters

23rd August 2023 - 00:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Indonesia seems intent on procuring up to 24 F-15EX fighters from Boeing, despite investing heavily in Rafales from France. (Photo: Boeing)

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Indonesia is still showing interest in obtaining F-15EX fighters from the US.

Indonesia has signed an MoU expressing the desire to buy 24 F-15EX fighters from the US, manufacturer Boeing announced on 21 August.

Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto at Boeing’s St. Louis facility witnessed the signing by AVM Yusuf Jauhari, Head of Defence Facilities Agency; and Mark Sears, Boeing Fighters VP and Program Manager. The Indonesian VIPs toured the F-15EX production line the same day.

Boeing stated that ‘Indonesia and Boeing shared their commitment to finalise the sale of 24 F-15EX aircraft to Indonesia, subject to US government approval’. The proposed aircraft is called the F-15IDN.

Subianto commented, ‘We are pleased

