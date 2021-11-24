Brazilian Naval Aviation receives its first combat H225M

Dubai Air Show 2021: Kuwaiti H225M problems are resolved, says Airbus
Airbus says that technical problems with Kuwait-bound H225Ms, identified in early 2020, have been overcome.
The Naval Aviation arm of the Brazilian Navy has received its first H225M helicopter in ‘naval combat configuration’, manufacturer Airbus Helicopters announced on 24 November 2021.
The aircraft ‘will boost the Brazilian Navy’s mission capabilities including anti-surface warfare and maritime surveillance’, Airbus added.
A total of 11 H225Ms already serve in the Brazilian Navy (as the UH-15 Super Cougar) in general-purpose and search and rescue missions.
Systems aboard the combat H225M for the Brazilian Navy include the EWS IDAS-3 countermeasure system and MBDA Exocet AM39 B2M2 missiles, the APS143 tactical radar and the Naval Tactical Data Management System naval mission system for C2 of all embedded systems.
Test-firing of the AM39 B2M2 missiles ended in June 2021, paving the way for qualification and delivery.
Navalised H225Ms are part of the contract signed by the Brazilian government in 2008 that includes 50 H225Ms to be operated by the three armed forces.
To date, 39 H225Ms have been delivered to the Brazilian Armed Forces, with all of them assembled locally by Helibras.
