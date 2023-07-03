Australia investing A$700 million in Townsville base to support new Apache helicopters

RAAF Townsville will play home to the new attack helicopters from 2025.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said geographical consolidation of industrial support would generate greater reliability and reduce sustainment and flying costs.

Marles added: ‘The Apache is the most advanced attack helicopter operating today. Its introduction into service represents a capability leap for Army,’

The Townsville investment is being taken to improve the Australian Defence Force’s ability to operate from the country’s northern bases.

In Townsville, Boeing Australia will provide maintenance support to the Apache and Chinook helicopters.

Lockheed Martin Australia and Sikorsky Australia will provide maintenance support for UH-60M Black Hawk and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in Sydney, Nowra and south-east Queensland.

Australian Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said: ‘The hubs created as a result of consolidating and re-locating our helicopter capabilities will also generate other opportunities for international partners to operate and be supported in Australia,’

The Australian Army’s 1st Aviation Regiment will relocate to Townsville incrementally as it continues to operate the ARH Tiger from Darwin until its planned withdrawal from service in 2028.