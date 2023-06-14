To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NZ Army to more closely align with Australian Army via Plan ANZAC

14th June 2023 - 01:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Plan ANZAC will see Kiwi soldiers adopt Australian training and doctrine, as they more closely integrate. This photo shows Australian soldiers training in New Zealand. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The New Zealand Army has decided to closely align itself and cooperate far more closely with its Australian counterpart.

Plan ANZAC, which will more closely connect the New Zealand Army to that of neighbouring Australia, was signed into being on 18 April.

As a small force of currently just 4,268 active-duty and 2,251 reservist personnel, the New Zealand Army must seek savings to maintain its operational capability. Cooperation with the Australian Army is seen as a way of doing that.

Last year, Chief of Army MajGen John Boswell directed that the force realigns with Australian Army doctrine. The New Zealand government also directed the service to cooperate more to ‘improve our ability to conduct combined operations’.

Boswell commented: ‘As close neighbours

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us