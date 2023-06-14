NZ Army to more closely align with Australian Army via Plan ANZAC
Plan ANZAC, which will more closely connect the New Zealand Army to that of neighbouring Australia, was signed into being on 18 April.
As a small force of currently just 4,268 active-duty and 2,251 reservist personnel, the New Zealand Army must seek savings to maintain its operational capability. Cooperation with the Australian Army is seen as a way of doing that.
Last year, Chief of Army MajGen John Boswell directed that the force realigns with Australian Army doctrine. The New Zealand government also directed the service to cooperate more to ‘improve our ability to conduct combined operations’.
Boswell commented: ‘As close neighbours
