Cubic provides SPEAR debrief solution to Royal Australian Air Force

SPEAR is the follow-on solution to Cubic’s Individual Combat Aircrew Display System (ICADS), a live monitor and debrief system.

President of Cubic Defense Paul Shew said SPEAR reduces the traditional debrief time by 90 minutes.

The contract award provides the RAAF with the software for exercise control, debriefing, installation and introduction into service support.

One of the ways SPEAR can enhance training effectiveness is by presenting a clear and comprehensive view of both physical and non-physical impacts.

It achieves this by employing real-time analysis that anticipates and addresses potential issues, seamlessly integrating all relevant data.

The product was used during exercise Checkered Flag 21-1.

The capability is being installed and implemented at RAAF Williamtown during the lead-up to Exercise Tasman Shield.

The SPEAR rollout will also extend into Amberley, Tindal and Darwin bases. SPEAR is operational in the US, Canada, UK, Middle Eastern nations, and now Australia.