Brunner puts Apache MR motion sim on display at IT2EC 2023

Swiss portable simulator manufacturer Brunner has showcased its NOVASIM MR helicopter mixed reality (MR) training system at IT2EC 2023.

NOVASIM MR uses Varjo’s XR-3 Focal Edition and integrates FlightSafety’s MR technology to recreate real cockpit elements within a 360-degree virtual outside view to provide an immersive helicopter and mission training simulator.

Brunner is also a reseller for Varjo in Switzerland, but does not have an exclusive partnership that would lock it in with the Finnish HDM manufacturer.

The company’s sales manager in Germany and the Netherlands Andreas Hartmann told Shephard that the fidelity of the motion simulator can be adapted based on customer requirements to fit the purpose.

He said the NOVASIM takes one hour to set up and can replicate the fidelity of flight aerodynamics model of a full mission simulator (FMS) 1:1, but the aim is not to replace such solutions.

Hartmann said the demand for high-visual-cue training and analytics is increasing, and that is where this solution can fit in.

The portable trainer was set up with the Apache at the show, but Brunner is currently working on an F-35-like motion simulator that will be ready in the second half of 2023, he said.

Shephard's IT²EC 2023 coverage is sponsored by: