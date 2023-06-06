Argentina orders Bell 407s for military search and rescue missions
Bell Textron Canada has announced a purchase agreement for six Bell 407GXi helicopters by Argentina.
The government-to-government contract was executed between the Argentinian MoD and the Canadian Commercial Corporation.
The aircraft will be operated by the Argentinean Air Force and Army to assist in search and rescue missions.
'The Bell 407GXi is a proven platform in high-altitude environments and will be pivotal to Argentina’s military search and rescue operations,” said John Ramos, Bell managing director, Latin America. 'All six Bell 407GXis will be outfitted in a utility configuration critical to rescue missions in Argentina’s mountainous terrain.'
Shephard Defence Insight lists other military operators of the Bell 407 as Iraq (34 on order), Jamaica (4), Mexico (16), Panama (2) and the UAE (30).
