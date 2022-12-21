Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters

The Guatemalan Air Force received two Bell Textron Subaru Bell 412EPX helicopters during an acceptance ceremony at La Aurora International Airport on 19 December.

The aircraft delivery is a part of an ID/IQ contract signed between Bell and the US Army Multinational Aviation Special Programs Office (MASPO) earlier in 2022.

‘We are honoured to bring the most modern version of the Bell 412 to Guatemala,’ said Carl Coffman, Bell VP of Advanced Vertical Lift Systems sales and strategy.

The Guatemalan Air Force currently operates versions of the Bell 206, 212, 407, 412 and UH-1. The Subaru Bell 412EPX is the latest version of the 412 aircraft.

Guatemalan Minister of National Defence Maj Henry Yovani Reyes said the aircraft would support various missions, including disaster response, humanitarian relief and other utility needs.

Bell said that the Subaru Bell 412EPX’s robust main rotor gearbox improves horsepower and maximum weight capacity, enabling the aircraft to transport more supplies and perform operations more efficiently.

The aircraft has a maximum internal weight of 12,200lbs (5,500kg), an external weight of 13,000lbs (5,900kg) and can carry up to 5,000lbs (2,250kg) of goods with a cargo hook.