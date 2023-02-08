To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentinian air power modernisation makes modest progress

8th February 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Argentina has modernised its C-130 fleet and is due to receive new helicopters and turboprop utility aircraft from the US. (Photo: FAA)

The Argentinian Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Argentina/FAA) is acquiring new Bell helicopters and is upgrading its combat and transport fixed-wing aircraft fleets.

On 30 January, the Argentinian MoD ratified a 21 December 2022 contract between the country's military and the Canadian Commercial Corporation for six Bell 407 GXi helicopters, a transfer worth $32.4 million. Three aircraft will be transferred to the FAA and the other three to the army. They will be utilised for search-and-rescue operations in mountainous terrain, the MoD explained. However, the ministry did not disclose when the helicopters will be delivered.

Additionally, on 1 February, the MoD displayed a Lockheed C-130H Hercules (tail number TC-64) and an IA-63 Pampa III Block II trainer aircraft. Both had been modernised by the state-owned

