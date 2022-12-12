To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo

12th December 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Leonardo and the Algerian Ministry of National Defence (MND) signed an industrial and trade partnership in 2016 to produce helicopters. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.

The Algerian Air Force and Leonardo expressed their intention to finalise a deal for seven AW139 helicopters at the 13th session of the Algerian-Italian Bilateral Committee held at the end of November.

The partners ‘strongly hoped to formalise’ the deal by the first half of 2023, the Italian MoD said in a statement released on 5 December.

The Algerian delegation also gave voice to its interest in the AW249 as it visited the production site of Leonardo in Varese.

A Leonardo representative told Shephard that there is ‘no indication of a deal’ regarding the AW249 and that ‘the information

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us