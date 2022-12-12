Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo

The Algerian Air Force and Leonardo expressed their intention to finalise a deal for seven AW139 helicopters at the 13th session of the Algerian-Italian Bilateral Committee held at the end of November.

The partners ‘strongly hoped to formalise’ the deal by the first half of 2023, the Italian MoD said in a statement released on 5 December.

The Algerian delegation also gave voice to its interest in the AW249 as it visited the production site of Leonardo in Varese.

A Leonardo representative told Shephard that there is ‘no indication of a deal’ regarding the AW249 and that ‘the information