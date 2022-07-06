To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysian navy establishes AW139 squadron

6th July 2022 - 03:05 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

This is one of three AW139s belonging to 503 Squadron of the Royal Malaysian Navy. (RMN)

The Royal Malaysian Navy has set up a new helicopter squadron, equipped with AW139s, in East Malaysia.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) inaugurated its third helicopter squadron, 503 Squadron, along with RMN Kota Kinabalu Air Station, on 1 July.

This air station, which forms part of the RMN Kota Kinabalu Naval Base will host both 503 Squadron and 601 UAS Squadron, which operates 12 ScanEagle UAVs donated by the US in 2020-21. The latter squadron formally stood up on 4 March 2021.

503 Squadron will operate three Leonardo AW139 maritime operations helicopters, ordered in 2020. Two were received in April and are now operational, while a third will be delivered in September.

The squadron’s primary role

