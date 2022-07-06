Malaysian navy establishes AW139 squadron
The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) inaugurated its third helicopter squadron, 503 Squadron, along with RMN Kota Kinabalu Air Station, on 1 July.
This air station, which forms part of the RMN Kota Kinabalu Naval Base will host both 503 Squadron and 601 UAS Squadron, which operates 12 ScanEagle UAVs donated by the US in 2020-21. The latter squadron formally stood up on 4 March 2021.
503 Squadron will operate three Leonardo AW139 maritime operations helicopters, ordered in 2020. Two were received in April and are now operational, while a third will be delivered in September.
The squadron’s primary role
