Xian continues to develop and build aircraft in China

Hot on the heels of the appearance of a twin-seat J-20 fighter in Chengdu, and the maiden flight of a fifth-generation carrier-borne fighter for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in Shenyang, the Xian Aircraft Industrial Corporation (XAC) has been busy as well. XAC continues development of the KJ-600 AEW platform and is busy producing Y-20 airlifters.

Pictures of the KJ-600 AEW prototype captured in flight began circulating on 29 October. This grey-coloured KJ-600 was flying from Xian-Yanliang Air Base, and was one of two prototypes known to currently exist.

A mock-up of the KJ-600, a Chinese facsimile of Northrop Grumman’s E-2D Hawkeye, was first …