To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Xian continues to develop and build aircraft in China

2nd November 2021 - 04:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A computer-generated image of the KJ-600 AEW platform, which continues in development. (Chinese Internet)

Xian is again flight testing an AEW aircraft for Chinese carrier operations, while production of Y-20 transport and tanker aircraft continues apace.

Hot on the heels of the appearance of a twin-seat J-20 fighter in Chengdu, and the maiden flight of a fifth-generation carrier-borne fighter for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in Shenyang, the Xian Aircraft Industrial Corporation (XAC) has been busy as well. XAC continues development of the KJ-600 AEW platform and is busy producing Y-20 airlifters.

Pictures of the KJ-600 AEW prototype captured in flight began circulating on 29 October. This grey-coloured KJ-600 was flying from Xian-Yanliang Air Base, and was one of two prototypes known to currently exist.

A mock-up of the KJ-600, a Chinese facsimile of Northrop Grumman’s E-2D Hawkeye, was first …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users