Xian continues to develop and build aircraft in China

Dyncorp continues support for NAWCWD test aircraft
A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.
Hot on the heels of the appearance of a twin-seat J-20 fighter in Chengdu, and the maiden flight of a fifth-generation carrier-borne fighter for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in Shenyang, the Xian Aircraft Industrial Corporation (XAC) has been busy as well. XAC continues development of the KJ-600 AEW platform and is busy producing Y-20 airlifters.
Pictures of the KJ-600 AEW prototype captured in flight began circulating on 29 October. This grey-coloured KJ-600 was flying from Xian-Yanliang Air Base, and was one of two prototypes known to currently exist.
A mock-up of the KJ-600, a Chinese facsimile of Northrop Grumman’s E-2D Hawkeye, was first …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.
China's military aviation industry continues to pump out new aircraft, including the long-expected appearance of a carrier stealth fighter.
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.
The UAV market is growing fast, and so is the share that target drones hold in it. The expansion of the market and advanced supersonic missile threats also bring higher requirements on turbojet engines. PBS, a Czech aerospace manufacturer with more than 50 years of experience, brings a new variety of modified turbojet engines in thrust categories from 400 to 1,500 newttons in play to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force becomes the first non-US recipient of the KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft.