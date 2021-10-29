China’s long-awaited twin-seat J-20 emerges

CROWN fosters innovation and technological sovereignty
CROWN will make a significant contribution towards building European defence capability and ensuring industrial independence
Surreptitiously taken photos and video taken at the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation’s (CAC) facility prove that a twin-seat version of the J-20A fighter is now a reality. In fact, this confirmation would make it the world’s first twin-seat stealth fighter.
The aircraft’s actual designation is not yet known – with J-20S, J-20AS or J-20B all in contention – but it did perform a high-speed taxi test, believed to have occurred on 26 October. It has not yet taken to the air.
Rumours of such a variant have been swirling for months. In fact, in January, an official AVIC promotional video celebrating …
