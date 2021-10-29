To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China’s long-awaited twin-seat J-20 emerges

29th October 2021 - 00:12 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The much-hyped twin-seat J-20 has become reality, with a prototype being spotted performing a high-speed taxi test. (Chinese Internet)

The appearance of a twin-seat J-20 indicates broader role for China's premier fighter aircraft.

Surreptitiously taken photos and video taken at the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation’s (CAC) facility prove that a twin-seat version of the J-20A fighter is now a reality. In fact, this confirmation would make it the world’s first twin-seat stealth fighter.

The aircraft’s actual designation is not yet known – with J-20S, J-20AS or J-20B all in contention – but it did perform a high-speed taxi test, believed to have occurred on 26 October. It has not yet taken to the air.

Rumours of such a variant have been swirling for months. In fact, in January, an official AVIC promotional video celebrating …

