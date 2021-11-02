To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China’s stealth carrier fighter makes maiden flight

2nd November 2021 - 04:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This grainy photo of China’s much-hyped twin-engine carrier-borne fighter emerged in late October. (Chinese Internet)

China's military aviation industry continues to pump out new aircraft, including the long-expected appearance of a carrier stealth fighter.

Just a few days after imagery emerged of a twin-seat J-20 fighter performing a high-speed taxi, military aircraft aficionados were sent into raptures of delight when a photo emerged of a Chinese carrier-borne stealth fighter performing its maiden flight in Shenyang.

The photo appeared on 29 October, the new twin-engine fighter in turquoise-green primer paint based on a modified Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) FC-31 design that achieved its maiden flight in October 2012.

Remarkably, this is only the second stealthy carrier-borne fighter in the world, the first being the F-35C flown by the USN. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that …

