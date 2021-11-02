China’s stealth carrier fighter makes maiden flight

Dyncorp continues support for NAWCWD test aircraft
A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.
Just a few days after imagery emerged of a twin-seat J-20 fighter performing a high-speed taxi, military aircraft aficionados were sent into raptures of delight when a photo emerged of a Chinese carrier-borne stealth fighter performing its maiden flight in Shenyang.
The photo appeared on 29 October, the new twin-engine fighter in turquoise-green primer paint based on a modified Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) FC-31 design that achieved its maiden flight in October 2012.
Remarkably, this is only the second stealthy carrier-borne fighter in the world, the first being the F-35C flown by the USN. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that …
Xian is again flight testing an AEW aircraft for Chinese carrier operations, while production of Y-20 transport and tanker aircraft continues apace.
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.
The UAV market is growing fast, and so is the share that target drones hold in it. The expansion of the market and advanced supersonic missile threats also bring higher requirements on turbojet engines. PBS, a Czech aerospace manufacturer with more than 50 years of experience, brings a new variety of modified turbojet engines in thrust categories from 400 to 1,500 newttons in play to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force becomes the first non-US recipient of the KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft.