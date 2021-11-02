China’s stealth carrier fighter makes maiden flight

Just a few days after imagery emerged of a twin-seat J-20 fighter performing a high-speed taxi, military aircraft aficionados were sent into raptures of delight when a photo emerged of a Chinese carrier-borne stealth fighter performing its maiden flight in Shenyang.

The photo appeared on 29 October, the new twin-engine fighter in turquoise-green primer paint based on a modified Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) FC-31 design that achieved its maiden flight in October 2012.

Remarkably, this is only the second stealthy carrier-borne fighter in the world, the first being the F-35C flown by the USN. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that …