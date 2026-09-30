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Will the US Navy F/A-XX and the USAF F-47 compete for production capacities?

30th September 2026 - 10:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Artistic rendering of the F/A-XX jet. (Photo: US Navy)

The two sixth-generation fighter programmes could battle for engineering talent and production lines before deliveries begin, testing Boeing’s industrial expansion plans.

Boeing’s selection for the US$20 billion US Navy’s (USN) F/A-XX initiative puts the company at the centre of both American sixth-generation fighter programmes, raising questions about whether the carrier-based aircraft and the US Air Force’s F-47 will compete for engineering talent, suppliers and manufacturing capacity.

The company plans to build both F/A-XX and F-47 in its facilities in St Louis, Missouri. At this location, it manufactures other military aircraft already contractually committed, such as the F-15EX, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and T-7A Red Hawk.

With this background, the development work for the USAF and USN efforts could start competing for

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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