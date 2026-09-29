Israeli Navy looks to expand as war reshapes future force requirements

On the eve of the arrival in Haifa of the Israeli Navy’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon, naval officials said the war with Iran had underscored the strategic importance of the maritime domain and the need to safeguard freedom of navigation, trade routes and Israel’s security and economic interests.

The war has contributed to the acceleration of the global naval arms race, particularly in the region. The Turkish Navy, for example, is the second-largest in NATO after the US Navy. Turkey currently operates 12 submarines, has two more under construction, and plans to expand its submarine fleet to 18 vessels.