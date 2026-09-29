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Israeli Navy looks to expand as war reshapes future force requirements

29th September 2026 - 09:03 GMT | by Mohammed Najib in Ramallah, Palestine

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INS Drakon is the Israeli Navy’s sixth submarine and the third in the series to be equipped with an air-independent propulsion system. (Photo: Under Broen/Kurt Pedersen/X)

Israel’s navy is preparing for a larger and more technically diverse role, but its ambitions could be impacted by supply chain restrictions, accelerating demand for domestic naval production as well as autonomous maritime capabilities.

On the eve of the arrival in Haifa of the Israeli Navy’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon, naval officials said the war with Iran had underscored the strategic importance of the maritime domain and the need to safeguard freedom of navigation, trade routes and Israel’s security and economic interests.

The war has contributed to the acceleration of the global naval arms race, particularly in the region. The Turkish Navy, for example, is the second-largest in NATO after the US Navy. Turkey currently operates 12 submarines, has two more under construction, and plans to expand its submarine fleet to 18 vessels.

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Mohammed Najib

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Mohammed Najib

Mohammed Najib is a veteran defence correspondent and analyst with more than 25 years’ experience …

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