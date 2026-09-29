Israeli Navy looks to expand as war reshapes future force requirements
On the eve of the arrival in Haifa of the Israeli Navy’s sixth submarine, INS Drakon, naval officials said the war with Iran had underscored the strategic importance of the maritime domain and the need to safeguard freedom of navigation, trade routes and Israel’s security and economic interests.
The war has contributed to the acceleration of the global naval arms race, particularly in the region. The Turkish Navy, for example, is the second-largest in NATO after the US Navy. Turkey currently operates 12 submarines, has two more under construction, and plans to expand its submarine fleet to 18 vessels.
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
E-3 Sentry encryption equipment no longer meets US security requirements, says USAF
The US Air Force says the Sentry fleet’s DAR-400 encryptor can no longer keep pace with changing security requirements and warns that a failure could affect US operations and data security.
-
BAE Systems looks beyond the M113 replacement as it tests 30mm AMPV
The development demonstrates how the platform could provide additional firepower and growth potential while the US Army progresses its long-term replacement for the Bradley.
-
Spain air focus: Mature UAV market rewards early supplier engagement
Spain accounts for 5% of European military UAV spending, broadly in line with its share of the continent’s wider defence market. What sets the country apart, however, is how much of that spending has already been committed, reflecting Spain's earlier adoption of the capability.
-
Competitive P17B tender marks a shift in Indian Navy frigate procurement
The Indian Navy's P17B programme is expected to combine greater weapons capacity with a competitive domestic construction model, although key systems could remain dependent on international supply chains.
-
New US Army UH-60M Black Hawk order bridges uncertain path to MV-75 transition
The US$234 million award for 16 Sikorsky UH-60Ms preserves near-term production, but funding uncertainty and an undefinitised contract leave the US Army’s long-term Black Hawk requirements unresolved.
-
FNSS advances Indonesian Kaplan APC programme as local production expands
FNSS and PT Pindad are progressing the Indonesian tracked armoured personnel carrier programme as local production gets under way.