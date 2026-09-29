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E-3 Sentry encryption equipment no longer meets US security requirements, says USAF

29th September 2026 - 10:09 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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An E-3 Sentry and F-35s fly in formation while conducting aerial refuelling over the Bering Sea in September 2026. (Photo: US Air Force)

The US Air Force says the Sentry fleet’s DAR-400 encryptor can no longer keep pace with changing security requirements and warns that a failure could affect US operations and data security.

The DAR-400 encryption equipment of the US Air Force (USAF) E-3G Sentry airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) fleet can no longer meet the protection requirements of the US National Security Agency (NSA), according to a sources sought notice issued by the service’s Materiel Command on 25 September.

The market research papers noted that General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS), the supplier of the capability, has notified the branch that the encryptor will not be able to support or upgrade to meet “changing NSA requirements”.

The DAR-400 protects data belonging to the E-3G’s airborne mission computer (MSS), mission-planning/support equipment (MCS), satellite communications

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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