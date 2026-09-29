E-3 Sentry encryption equipment no longer meets US security requirements, says USAF

The DAR-400 encryption equipment of the US Air Force (USAF) E-3G Sentry airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) fleet can no longer meet the protection requirements of the US National Security Agency (NSA), according to a sources sought notice issued by the service’s Materiel Command on 25 September.

The market research papers noted that General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS), the supplier of the capability, has notified the branch that the encryptor will not be able to support or upgrade to meet “changing NSA requirements”.

The DAR-400 protects data belonging to the E-3G’s airborne mission computer (MSS), mission-planning/support equipment (MCS), satellite communications