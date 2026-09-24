Rafale AI trials highlight shift towards operational fighter testbeds

Dassault Aviation’s announcement on 22 September that it has flight-tested two artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms on a Rafale fighter jet is part of a growing focus among militaries bringing AI into combat aircraft.

Notably, these efforts are being pursued on established fighter platforms rather than waiting for a new generation of aircraft to enter service, allowing militaries to test and mature AI capabilities within existing combat-air architectures.

According to Dassault, one of the algorithms tested was created by the French company’s own engineers, while the second one was developed with French electronics manufacturer Thales. Thales is already heavily involved with