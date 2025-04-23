To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USSOCOM outlines acquisition priorities for FY2026

23rd April 2025 - 09:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Airman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron. (Photo: US Air Force)

The service is seeking all-domain autonomous and counter-robotic solutions as well as deep sensing and assured access technologies.

The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has disclosed details of its procurement priorities for the next fiscal year. Focused on great power conflict and multidomain scenarios, the branch intends to acquire innovative capabilities to be deployed in contested and congested environments.

Although it has not unveiled its FY2026 budget request yet, the service is interested in continually purchasing robotic and counter-robotic solutions in addition to deep sensing and assured access technologies.

Speaking in a recent hearing at the House Armed Services Committee, USSOCOM commander Gen Bryan P. Fenton explained that this approach reflected rapid modifications on the battlefield with a

