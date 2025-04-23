USSOCOM outlines acquisition priorities for FY2026
The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has disclosed details of its procurement priorities for the next fiscal year. Focused on great power conflict and multidomain scenarios, the branch intends to acquire innovative capabilities to be deployed in contested and congested environments.
Although it has not unveiled its FY2026 budget request yet, the service is interested in continually purchasing robotic and counter-robotic solutions in addition to deep sensing and assured access technologies.
Speaking in a recent hearing at the House Armed Services Committee, USSOCOM commander Gen Bryan P. Fenton explained that this approach reflected rapid modifications on the battlefield with a
