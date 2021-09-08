Collins gains U-2 sustainment contracts

U-2S reconnaissance aircraft. (Photo: USAF)

Collins Aerospace has received three contracts from the USAF to support the U-2 fleet.

The USAF has awarded Collins Aerospace three agreements worth $673.8 million under the U-2 programme, the company announced on 8 September.

One IDIQ sustainment contract, worth up to $493 million, covers support for the EO/IR sensors on the U-2 fleet.

The air force also awarded the manufacturer a $66.2 million task order for the first year of support and fully negotiated options for the second and third years of services and support, valued at $114.6 million.

‘These awards continue our 60+ years of unparalleled end-to-end sustainment support for the U-2 and our team’s commitment to the warfighter,’ said Dave McClure, VP and GM of ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the U-2S Dragon Lady is an ultra-high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft conducting all-weather, day or night surveillance and reconnaissance in direct support of US and allied forces.

The aircraft delivers critical imagery and SIGINT to decision-makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict and large-scale hostilities.