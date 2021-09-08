Collins gains U-2 sustainment contracts

Airbus trials BLoS SATCOM for helicopters
Airbus tests mitigation measures to overcome the problem of helicopter rotor blades interfering with BLoS communications.
The USAF has awarded Collins Aerospace three agreements worth $673.8 million under the U-2 programme, the company announced on 8 September.
One IDIQ sustainment contract, worth up to $493 million, covers support for the EO/IR sensors on the U-2 fleet.
The air force also awarded the manufacturer a $66.2 million task order for the first year of support and fully negotiated options for the second and third years of services and support, valued at $114.6 million.
‘These awards continue our 60+ years of unparalleled end-to-end sustainment support for the U-2 and our team’s commitment to the warfighter,’ said Dave McClure, VP and GM of ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the U-2S Dragon Lady is an ultra-high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft conducting all-weather, day or night surveillance and reconnaissance in direct support of US and allied forces.
The aircraft delivers critical imagery and SIGINT to decision-makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict and large-scale hostilities.
Airbus tests mitigation measures to overcome the problem of helicopter rotor blades interfering with BLoS communications.
The US Army has received the official proposal for Defiant X from Sikorsky and Boeing under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft programme.
The Chinese-built CH-4B features strongly in both Indonesian and Pakistani unmanned air combat capabilities.
Operated from RAF Northolt by 32 squadron, the BAe 146 is primarily tasked with Command Support Air Transport roles.
Leonardo expects the BriteCloud Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme to open doors for US sales of the countermeasure.
BAE Systems supports DARPA CRANE programme to improve aircraft performance with active flow control.