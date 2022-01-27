Podcast: Critical Care episode 2 - Delivering a tailored approach to aircraft sustainment

Raytheon gains StormBreaker production order
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
Welcome to Shephard Studio’s Critical Care podcast series, sponsored by our partner Collins Aerospace.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
To effectively sustain their aviation fleets, militaries must embrace a range of different strategies. Understanding such approaches is crucial, ensuring force readiness for future threats.
In this episode of our new podcast series, we look more closely at the benefits of these approaches, examining the key lifecycle cost considerations and hear how upgrades can help avoid obsolescence.
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
BAE Systems and Embraer are working on a plan to offer military users a version of a commercial eVTOL aircraft by 2026, but one major technological problem stands in the way of success.
Responses are due by 8 February to a Sources Sought notice for LMAMS.
Nacelle modifications for the CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor are intended to cut maintenance times and enhance availability of the aircraft.
At a time of rising peer and near-peer threats, enduring force readiness has never been more important for western militaries.
Malaysia's air force is leasing four AW139 helicopters, and the first two were received last month.