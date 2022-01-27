Podcast: Critical Care episode 2 - Delivering a tailored approach to aircraft sustainment

Welcome to Episode 2 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.

To effectively sustain their aviation fleets, militaries must embrace a range of different strategies. Understanding such approaches is crucial, ensuring force readiness for future threats.

In this episode of our new podcast series, we look more closely at the benefits of these approaches, examining the key lifecycle cost considerations and hear how upgrades can help avoid obsolescence.