Podcast: Critical Care episode 3 - Finding the value in military-industry partnerships

Militaries rely on a vast range of systems and equipment, some of which have been in service for decades. Because the future is difficult to predict, sustainment strategies must be adaptable and mobile.

To deliver on these goals, militaries must build strong relationships with industry. Such collaboration provides access to the intellectual property and technical data that is vital for effective sustainment, particularly for countries lacking abundant resources.

In this episode, we examine the importance of military-industry collaboration and learn about the various ways companies are enhancing military aircraft sustainment.

We also hear about the advantages and the challenges of the relationship, with a focus on the particular issues faced by nations in Asia-Pacific.