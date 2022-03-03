To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Podcast: Critical Care episode 3 - Finding the value in military-industry partnerships

Podcast: Critical Care episode 3 - Finding the value in military-industry partnerships

3rd March 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
Welcome to Episode 3 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.

Welcome to Shephard Studio’s Critical Care podcast series, sponsored by our partner Collins Aerospace.

Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

Militaries rely on a vast range of systems and equipment, some of which have been in service for decades. Because the future is difficult to predict, sustainment strategies must be adaptable and mobile.  

To deliver on these goals, militaries must build strong relationships with industry. Such collaboration provides access to the intellectual property and technical data that is vital for effective sustainment, particularly for countries lacking abundant resources.

In this episode, we examine the importance of military-industry collaboration and learn about the various ways companies are enhancing military aircraft sustainment. 

We also hear about the advantages and the challenges of the relationship, with a focus on the particular issues faced by nations in Asia-Pacific.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Studio

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us