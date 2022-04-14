Podcast: Critical Care episode 4 - The operator's view

This is Shephard Studio’s Critical Care podcast series, sponsored by our partner Collins Aerospace.

Western militaries face an increasingly uncertain threat landscape, in which they often rely on ageing aircraft.

Technology is now more important than ever to sustain their fleets in areas like digitisation, open systems architectures, and more.

In this episode, we consider the role of technology in sustaining aviation fleets, asking major military operators and industry experts about their future strategies and approaches, and how they’re working together to make them a reality.

To exploit the potential of today’s technologies, militaries must develop closer collaboration and communication with industry. This will help them manage obsolescence and gain maximum advantage in future upgrades.

But why does this matter in the first place? Why is sustainment such a critical part of military readiness?