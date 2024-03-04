To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Space Force accelerates acquisition and development of capabilities

US Space Force accelerates acquisition and development of capabilities

4th March 2024 - 16:53 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha FLTA003 carrying the Victus Nox at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. (Photo: Firefly Aerospace)

The service’s efforts have related to the use of commercial technologies, as well as satellite development, missile tracking and warning, space data, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The great power competition against China and Russia has been pushing the US Space Force (USSF) towards speeding up its acquisition and development programmes.

The USSF became the newest US service when it was established in December 2019 and has been closely working with government agencies, academia and industry to access cutting-edge solutions.

Some of the branch’s rapid efforts have been related to the use of commercial technologies, as well as the procurement of C2, missile tracking and warning, space data, satellite, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the branch, explained that a “significant challenge” given

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us