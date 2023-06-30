L3Harris to design satellite payload for tracking hypersonic threats
US Space Force Space Systems Command has awarded L3Harris an approximately $29 million sensor payload design contract, This will create a digital model for the Medium Earth Orbit-Missile Track Custody (MEO-MTC) Epoch 1 programme for detecting and tracking hypersonic missiles.
L3Harris will conduct an infrared sensor payload critical design phase to provide realistic cost, schedule and performance predictions.
Ed Zoiss, president, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris, said: 'We are committed to leveraging our extensive work within our nation’s integrated missile defence architecture to provide resilient, low-risk and affordable solutions for both Epoch 1 and future Epochs.'
The critical design review work will conclude by May 2024.
