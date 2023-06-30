To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

L3Harris to design satellite payload for tracking hypersonic threats

30th June 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Medium Earth Orbit-Missile Track Custody (MEO-MTC) Epoch 1 programme will develop a capability to detect and track hypersonic missiles. (Image: L3Harris)

L3Harris has been contracted to carry out critical design phase work to provide data predictions for an infrared satellite-based sensor to track hypersonic missiles.

US Space Force Space Systems Command has awarded L3Harris an approximately $29 million sensor payload design contract, This will create a digital model for the Medium Earth Orbit-Missile Track Custody (MEO-MTC) Epoch 1 programme for detecting and tracking hypersonic missiles.

L3Harris will conduct an infrared sensor payload critical design phase to provide realistic cost, schedule and performance predictions.

Ed Zoiss, president, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris, said: 'We are committed to leveraging our extensive work within our nation’s integrated missile defence architecture to provide resilient, low-risk and affordable solutions for both Epoch 1 and future Epochs.'

The critical design review work will conclude by May 2024.

