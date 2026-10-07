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US Pentagon pushes procurement of dismounted counter-UAS capabilities

7th October 2026 - 09:03 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A simulated UAS swarm attack at C5ISR’s Warden C-sUAS event at Fort AP Hill. (Photo: US Army)

The US services are investing in lighter, autonomous and networked systems to protect mobile troops from drone threats.

The growing proliferation of drones on the battlefield has been pushing the US military toward acquiring counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) solutions for dismounted operations. This year, the Pentagon and its services announced multiple contract awards and market research to procure this type of capability.

The branches have been prioritising software licensing, lower weight and automated targeting solutions that can integrate with tactical networks while reducing operator workload and cost per engagement. A shared feature of these purchases has included the use of less bureaucratic mechanisms and shorter delivery timelines.

Tom Branstetter, DroneShield’s VP of sales and business development, told Shephard that

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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