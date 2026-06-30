DroneShield signs agreements and US contract in the face of surging demand

Australia’s DroneShield announced a new partnership, a move into Poland and detailed development work at Eurosatory 2026 earlier this month. This adds to the milestones in June for the first delivery of equipment from its new European facility and the award of a US$25 million contract from the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The partnership is with Defenture and will combine DroneShield’s counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) hardware, software, C2 and operational support capabilities with the former’s on-the-move vehicle platform expertise.

The development work saw DroneShield combine drone detection, electronic warfare and mitigation capabilities within Parsons’ DroneArmor C2 environment in a