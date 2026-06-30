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DroneShield signs agreements and US contract in the face of surging demand

30th June 2026 - 11:18 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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The first RfPatrol Mk2 dismounted RF-based detection system has come off a European production line. (Photo: DroneShield)

DroneShield has been at the forefront of CUAS capability despite being founded only 12 years ago. The company’s early move into the counter-drone arena has put it on the crest of the rapidly expanding technology field.

Australia’s DroneShield announced a new partnership, a move into Poland and detailed development work at Eurosatory 2026 earlier this month. This adds to the milestones in June for the first delivery of equipment from its new European facility and the award of a US$25 million contract from the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The partnership is with Defenture and will combine DroneShield’s counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) hardware, software, C2 and operational support capabilities with the former’s on-the-move vehicle platform expertise.

The development work saw DroneShield combine drone detection, electronic warfare and mitigation capabilities within Parsons’ DroneArmor C2 environment in a

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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