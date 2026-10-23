Loyal wingman programmes gather pace as US and European procurement plans take shape

As the US advances towards the next phase of its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme, European countries are exploring their own requirements for autonomous combat aircraft, with cost, operational flexibility and technological sovereignty emerging as key considerations.

The global CCA market is projected to grow by 30% over the next decade, according to Shephard‘s Collaborative Combat Aircraft Special Report, with more than US$36 billion expected to be invested in programmes by 2035. The aim of these programmes is to field relatively low-cost aircraft capable of operating with varying levels of autonomy alongside crewed fighters.

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