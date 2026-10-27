Germany could secure greater influence through sixth-generation fighter partnership with Sweden and Spain
A potential partnership with Sweden and Spain to develop sixth-generation fighter aircraft could offer Germany greater control over programme requirements, technology development and industrial workshare than joining the UK, Italy and Japan’s Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), where established industrial arrangements could limit Berlin’s influence over key decisions.
Germany is reportedly in talks with Sweden and Spain about a possible partnership between Airbus Defence and Space and Sweden’s Saab. It is also reportedly participating in discussions with representatives of GCAP about joining the sixth-generation fighter programme. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would be open to Germany joining GCAP
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