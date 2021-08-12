USN considers new AH-64E Apache autonomous refuelling investment

The USN and mobile manipulation systems firm RE2 Robotics are negotiating a new contract that would see the manufacturer test autonomous refuelling capabilities on a production AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter for the US Army.

The army and RE2 are already committed to similar testing on an AH-64 mock-up under a $1 million Remote Robotic Refueling for Extended Missions (R3EM) effort, in support of the Autonomous and Robotic Remote Refueling Point (AR3P) project managed by the USN.

The manufacturer has demonstrated a ‘basic capability’ for R3EM, including autonomous aircraft engagement and performing refuelling manoeuvres, said Jorgen Pedersen, CEO at RE2 Robotics.

‘Really ...