Air Warfare

USN considers new AH-64E Apache autonomous refuelling investment

12th August 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

Illustration of R3EM. (Photo: RE2 Inc)

A new capability could be on the way for US Army AH-64E Apache helicopters.

The USN and mobile manipulation systems firm RE2 Robotics are negotiating a new contract that would see the manufacturer test autonomous refuelling capabilities on a production AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter for the US Army.

The army and RE2 are already committed to similar testing on an AH-64 mock-up under a $1 million Remote Robotic Refueling for Extended Missions (R3EM) effort, in support of the Autonomous and Robotic Remote Refueling Point (AR3P) project managed by the USN.

The manufacturer has demonstrated a ‘basic capability’ for R3EM, including autonomous aircraft engagement and performing refuelling manoeuvres, said Jorgen Pedersen, CEO at RE2 Robotics.

‘Really ...

