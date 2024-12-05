US Army orders more Boeing CH-47 Block IIs

The US Army has ordered three more Boeing CH-47 Block II Chinooks as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise. The Lot 3 contract award, at US$135 million, follows the US Army’s announcement that it would move forwards with the production of the CH-47 Block II programme in February 2024.

“It is critical soldiers get to their destinations and have the equipment they need to accomplish the mission,” said Heather McBryan, VP and programme manager for cargo programmes at Boeing.

“The CH-47F Block II’s increased payload capacity and expanded range enables the US Army to meet evolving heavy-lift mission requirements around the world.”

Related Articles

Boeing receives $22.5 million contract for CH-47 Chinook long lead items

Boeing lines up helicopter deals and delivers first US Army CH-47F Block II

US Army Special Operations orders two more Chinooks

The first Block II helicopter was delivered in June 2024, with the second following in September. According to Boeing, the manufacturer is under contract for nine of up to 465 aircraft in the US Army’s current fleet.

The army also received funding for three aircraft as part of the next production lot and awarded Boeing a contract modification for long-lead components in December 2023.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook, a twin-engine, tandem-rotor heavy-lift transport helicopter, has served as a workhorse on military and civilian operations since its debut.

The CH-47F Block II configuration has an additional 2,000kg to the aircraft weight, increasing its life capacity. It also has extended range due to improvements on its fuel system. It is anticipated that the Block II upgrade will allow the aircraft to continue in service for another 40 years.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

CH-47F Chinook

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

CH-47F/MH-47G Chinook