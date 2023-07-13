Boeing receives $22.5 million contract for CH-47 Chinook long lead items

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 30 September 2024.

US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

The CH-47F is the current production model of Boeing's CH-47. Initially fielded in 2007, the F model provides increased situational awareness through the Common Avionics Architecture System, enhanced crew safety through the Digital Advanced Flight Control System and reduced maintenance requirements through the machined airframe.

The CH-47F has seen extensive service in Afghanistan and Iraq and is expected to remain the US Army's primary heavy-lift helicopter until the late 2030s.