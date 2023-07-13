To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing receives $22.5 million contract for CH-47 Chinook long lead items

13th July 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The CH-47F is the current production model of Boeing's Chinook. (Photo: US DoD)

Boeing has received a $22.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the US DoD for CH-47 Chinook helicopter long lead items.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 30 September 2024.

US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

The CH-47F is the current production model of Boeing's CH-47. Initially fielded in 2007, the F model provides increased situational awareness through the Common Avionics Architecture System, enhanced crew safety through the Digital Advanced Flight Control System and reduced maintenance requirements through the machined airframe.

The CH-47F has seen extensive service in Afghanistan and Iraq and is expected to remain the US Army's primary heavy-lift helicopter until the late 2030s.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us