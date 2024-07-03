Boeing lines up helicopter deals and delivers first US Army CH-47F Block II

Boeing is leaning on its Apache and new generation Chinook helicopters, including rebuilds for the latter, as the end of its V-22 new-build line looms in 2027 and opportunities for its MH-139 – a project with Italy’s Leonardo – begin to open up.

Two key international contracts for the company’s vertical lift business will be Germany’s agreement to buy Chinook CH-47F Block II helicopters, of which the US Army has just received its first, and Poland’s plans to buy Apache attack helicopters.

Mark Ballew, business development senior director – vertical lift at Boeing, said the German deal began with conversations a decade ago and was