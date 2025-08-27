US approves possible C-17 Globemaster III sustainment support sale to UK

The US has approved a possible sale of C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support to the UK for US$861 million.

As the RAF’s sole heavy-lift transport aircraft, it is supported in operations by Airbus’ A400M aircraft. The C-17 fleet provides strategic airlift capabilities, with the proposed sale intended to improve the UK’s capability and operational readiness, according to a US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notice.

Items included in the support contract include engine components, spare parts and “major and minor modifications”, the DSCA said. The contractor for the work will be Boeing.

The UK RAF operates eight C-17 aircraft. A one-year £2.6