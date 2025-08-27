To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US approves possible C-17 Globemaster III sustainment support sale to UK

US approves possible C-17 Globemaster III sustainment support sale to UK

27th August 2025 - 13:35 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The RAF has eight C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in its fleet. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The potential sustainment contract will help support the Royal Air Force (RAF) fleet, amid renewed interest from countries in the heavy-lift strategic aircraft.

The US has approved a possible sale of C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support to the UK for US$861 million.

As the RAF’s sole heavy-lift transport aircraft, it is supported in operations by Airbus’ A400M aircraft. The C-17 fleet provides strategic airlift capabilities, with the proposed sale intended to improve the UK’s capability and operational readiness, according to a US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notice.

Items included in the support contract include engine components, spare parts and “major and minor modifications”, the DSCA said. The contractor for the work will be Boeing.

The UK RAF operates eight C-17 aircraft. A one-year £2.6

