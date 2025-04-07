To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Air Force to test Northrop Grumman’s next-gen connectivity capabilities in the CJADC2

US Air Force to test Northrop Grumman’s next-gen connectivity capabilities in the CJADC2

7th April 2025 - 16:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

USAF Advanced Battle Management System. (Photo: US Air Force)

NG InSight will be evaluated in support of the USAF Battle Network.

The US Air Force (USAF) will test Northrop Grumman’s next-generation connectivity capabilities to be deployed in contested, congested scenarios in support of the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative (CJADC2).

The branch awarded the company an undisclosed amount follow-on contract for evaluating the NG InSight processor within the USAF Battle Network, which is the service’s contribution to the CJADC2.

Under this agreement, the Air Force will analyse InSight's capacity to integrate third-party technologies, provide future growth and adaptability and enable data-sharing across all domains.

The software-programmable, open systems compliant solution was designed to provide data interoperability, mission-aware

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us