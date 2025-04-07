US Air Force to test Northrop Grumman’s next-gen connectivity capabilities in the CJADC2
The US Air Force (USAF) will test Northrop Grumman’s next-generation connectivity capabilities to be deployed in contested, congested scenarios in support of the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative (CJADC2).
The branch awarded the company an undisclosed amount follow-on contract for evaluating the NG InSight processor within the USAF Battle Network, which is the service’s contribution to the CJADC2.
Under this agreement, the Air Force will analyse InSight's capacity to integrate third-party technologies, provide future growth and adaptability and enable data-sharing across all domains.
The software-programmable, open systems compliant solution was designed to provide data interoperability, mission-aware
