US Air Force tests the use of autonomous flying capabilities in austere, contested scenarios

The US Air Force (USAF) has recently tested using autonomous flying capabilities to perform logistics missions in austere, contested scenarios. Conducted during the AGILE FLAG 24-3 exercise at Mojave Air and Space Port, California, the trials involved technologies supplied by Joby and Reliable Robotics.

As part of the Autonomy Prime programme, the systems were used to remotely control a loaded Cessna 208B Grand Caravan during taxi, take off, flying and landing.

The aircraft flew for nearly 2,000km (1,150m) between military bases and airports, delivering 5,500 kg (1,200 pounds) of cargo including parts and supplies.

