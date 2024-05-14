USAF's F-16 to fly pilotless for first time in 2025
The US Air Force (USAF) plans to conduct the first flight of a pilotless F-16 Fighting Falcon in 2025 as part of its effort to advance the use of autonomous capabilities in its aircraft fleet. The trials will be conducted under the Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model – Autonomy Flying Testbed programme (VENOM-AFT).
An official spokesperson for the service told Shephard that this effort is currently undergoing developmental and operational testing at the 96th Test Wing, in Eglin Air Force Base (Florida).
“The next step for the VENOM programme is to modify the F-16 aircraft into test platforms to
