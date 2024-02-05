Preparing for mass deployments and improving aircraft fleet among US Air Force priorities for FY2025

The US Air Force (USAF) has already defined its priorities for FY2025 in order to improve its capabilities and better equip airmen for tomorrow’s warfare.

“We are looking at things that impact our readiness, our people, our ability to project power, and also what that means for our installation and our ability to develop capability,” remarked Kristyn E. Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller.

Jones, who has recently been performing the duties of undersecretary of the Air Force, said in a recent webinar conducted by the US-based thinktank CSIS, that better integrating systems and equipment, improving software, cyber