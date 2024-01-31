Nearly half of USAF aircraft fleet has passed design service life, says air force official
The US Air Force (USAF) has been investing billions in acquiring new capabilities and modernising its fleet, however, the age of its current aircraft inventory has become a major concern. For three decades, the branch has been operating helicopters and AEW&C, combat, ISR, transport and training platforms.
Speaking during a recent webinar conducted by the US-based think tank CSIS, Lt Gen Richard G. Moore, US deputy chief of staff for plans and programmes, claimed that 44% of the USAF fleet had passed its design service life.
In order to match Chinese military and technological advancements, the branch has plans in place to procure new
