  • Nearly half of USAF aircraft fleet has passed design service life, says air force official

31st January 2024 - 11:42 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The F-15C was manufactured from 1978 to 1992. (Photo: US Air Force)

The US Air Force has been operating helicopters and combat, ISR, transport and training platforms that have been in service for three decades or more, with 44% of its fleet having already passed its design service life.

The US Air Force (USAF) has been investing billions in acquiring new capabilities and modernising its fleet, however, the age of its current aircraft inventory has become a major concern. For three decades, the branch has been operating helicopters and AEW&C, combat, ISR, transport and training platforms.

Speaking during a recent webinar conducted by the US-based think tank CSIS, Lt Gen Richard G. Moore, US deputy chief of staff for plans and programmes, claimed that 44% of the USAF fleet had passed its design service life.

In order to match Chinese military and technological advancements, the branch has plans in place to procure new

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

