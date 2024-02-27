UK’s New Medium Helicopter requirement takes a step forward
The UK’s NMH requirement has taken a step forward with three companies being invited to take part in the Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) phase with proposals evaluated through to 2025 when, subject to Government approvals, a contract award has been anticipated.
The announcement was made by UK minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge at Defence iQ’s International Military Helicopter conference in London on 27 February where the minister also highlighted a heavy weighting on export and local manufacture requirements.
The three bidding companies of Airbus Helicopters UK with H175M, Leonardo Helicopters UK with AW149 and Lockheed Martin UK with Black Hawk
