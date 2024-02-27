To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK’s New Medium Helicopter requirement takes a step forward

27th February 2024 - 15:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The UK’s Puma HC2 fleet has been one of the types being replaced under NMH. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK MoD has published a draft plan to buy between 36 and 44 aircraft under its long-awaited New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition programme to replace RAF Puma HC2, Army Air Corps Bell 212, RAF Bell 412 and Airbus AS365 Dauphins used by Special Operations Forces.

The UK’s NMH requirement has taken a step forward with three companies being invited to take part in the Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) phase with proposals evaluated through to 2025 when, subject to Government approvals, a contract award has been anticipated.

The announcement was made by UK minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge at Defence iQ’s International Military Helicopter conference in London on 27 February where the minister also highlighted a heavy weighting on export and local manufacture requirements.

The three bidding companies of Airbus Helicopters UK with H175M, Leonardo Helicopters UK with AW149 and Lockheed Martin UK with Black Hawk

