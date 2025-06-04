To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • UK bets big on drone investment and boosts its drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold

UK bets big on drone investment and boosts its drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold

4th June 2025 - 16:50 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

StormShroud, a new drone unveiled in May, is one example of the UK adopting new technology into the force. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The £4 billion domestic funding package will go towards the development of autonomous and uncrewed aerial systems and was announced in the wake of the publication of the UK Strategic Defence Review.

The UK government has announced major investments to increase drone innovation and production both at home and to send abroad in a bid to shape its own military future and to deliver further support to Ukraine.

The importance of technology and its role in changing the way wars are fought was extensively highlighted in the UK’s recently published Strategic Defence Review (SDR), which called for a greater use and mix of crewed and uncrewed systems across land, air and sea domains.

To reflect the SDR’s vision, £4 billion – as part of a broader £5 billion package on lasers and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us