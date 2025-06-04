UK bets big on drone investment and boosts its drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold
The UK government has announced major investments to increase drone innovation and production both at home and to send abroad in a bid to shape its own military future and to deliver further support to Ukraine.
The importance of technology and its role in changing the way wars are fought was extensively highlighted in the UK’s recently published Strategic Defence Review (SDR), which called for a greater use and mix of crewed and uncrewed systems across land, air and sea domains.
To reflect the SDR’s vision, £4 billion – as part of a broader £5 billion package on lasers and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Philippines acquires additional FA-50 aircraft in $700 million contract
Korea Aerospace Industries has netted a follow-on order from the country for 12 aircraft to be delivered by 2030.
-
US Army progresses with the Flight School Next project
A special procurement notice for the Flight School Next was issued this week as potential suppliers step up their efforts.
-
Royal Thai Air Force moves forward with Gripen E/F selection
The deal has a Phase 1 budget of US$596 million for the acquisition of four Gripen E/F aircraft, according to the RTAF.
-
Czech Republic extend Gripen lease to bridge until entry of F-35
The Czech Republic has formally extended its lease of Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft until 2035, allowing for the arrival of the first Lockheed Martin F-35 in 2031 and full operational capability four years later. .
-
F-35 capability boost could come in next three years, says Lockheed CEO
Lockheed had previously spoken of ‘supercharging’ its F-35, using technology developed for its unsuccessful NGAD bid, while broader work on delivering its TR-3 aircraft to customers continues.