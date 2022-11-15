Turkish F-16 endeavours impaired by Democrats' US Senate control
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey’s effort to complete its purchase of F-16 fighter jets would be easier if the Republican Party gained control of the US Senate, local media reported.
'My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue,' Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.
‘If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in the Senate, things will be much easier for us,’ he added.
The Turkish president’s confidence came from his alleged
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Royal Netherlands Air Force receives last CH-47F helicopter
Boeing has completed its commitment to update the Royal Netherlands Air Force's CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter fleet.
-
China’s flurry of UAV platforms refuses to slow down
China continues to develop and introduce innovative and capable UAVs for military use, as November's Zhuhai Air Show proved.
-
Undisclosed customer buys Hermes 900 UAS with surveillance payloads
More than 15 customers have selected the Hermes 900 UAS, including Israel, Azerbaijan and Morocco.
-
BAE Systems harnesses artificial intelligence for air operations planning
BAE Systems has been award a contract by the United States Air Force to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tool for air operations mission planning in contested environments.