Turkish F-16 endeavours impaired by Democrats' US Senate control

15th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The F-16 Block 70 configuration would provide Turkey with a fifth-generation radar capability courtesy of Northrop Grumman’s APG-83 AESA radar. The country is now developing its own alternative radar system however. (Photo: US DoD)

The Turkish president was confident a Republican-controlled Senate would deliver the country's coveted F-16 deal. With a Democratic Senate confirmed after mid-term elections, Ankara's position to up its fighter jet game seems as doubtful as ever.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey’s effort to complete its purchase of F-16 fighter jets would be easier if the Republican Party gained control of the US Senate, local media reported.

'My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue,' Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.

‘If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in the Senate, things will be much easier for us,’ he added.

The Turkish president’s confidence came from his alleged

