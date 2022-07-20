Farnborough 2022: Turkish Aerospace to mark Çanakkale victory anniversary with TF-X rollout and Hürjet first flight

Turkish Aerospace plans to roll out a full-scale TF-X fighter prototype and host a Hürjet advanced trainer first flight during an 18 March 2023 ceremony marking the 107th anniversary of the victory at Çanakkale (Gallipoli).

The new fighter jet will also be equipped with General Electric’s F110 turbofan engine, which has already been delivered to Turkish Aerospace. A first flight target for the aircraft been set for March 2025 with deliveries to the Turkish Air Force beginning in 2028, according to Dr Temel Kotil, CEO of Turkish Aerospace.

Shephard previously reported that US officials have not objected to the export of the F110, despite Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act sanctions preventing Turkey from acquiring F-35 fifth-generation fighters after it received S-400 SAM systems from Russia.

The F110 will, however, only equip TF-X prototypes; an indigenous powerplant is to be sourced for production versions of the jet.

‘No [engine] decision has been taken yet but our subsidiary TRMotor is competing as part of a tender process,’ said Kotil.

Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) are also involved in the engine tender, as reported by Defense News.

Alongside TF-X design and building activities, the manufacturer has also carried out wind tunnel, mechanical and weathering testing.

Turkish Aerospace has also taken delivery of TEI’s TS1400 engine for fitting on the T625 Gokbey medium-twin helicopter, said Kotil, adding that first deliveries of the aircraft to the Gendarmerie are planned for the end of the year.

The rotorcraft offers a maximum cruise speed of 306km/h, a range beyond 400nmi and an MTOW of 6,050kg.