Rolls-Royce firmly in the picture for TF-X engine collaboration, says SSB

The head of the Turkish Defence Industry Presidency (SSB), Ismail Demir, has revealed important information about the roadmap for the turbofan engine to power the Turkish TF-X fighter aircraft.

The first TF-X prototypes will be powered by F-16 engines (F110-GE-129) sourced from the US, although Demir went on to say that three other options are being considered simultaneously.

The first and most likely solution appears to be a partnership with Rolls-Royce, as Turkey has no experience in manufacturing turbofan engines for jet aircraft.

A second option is for TRMotor (wholly owned by SSB) to work with Turkish