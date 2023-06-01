Turkiye’s strong desire to buy F-16 from US persists, defying previous statements
Despite previous claims from Turkish public figures, Ankara remains committed to purchasing the latest F-16 fighter jets from the US.
On 29 May, US President Joe Biden said his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who just secured another term in the recent election – expressed his intentions about the Lockheed Martin-manufactured aircraft.
Biden, in turn, wants Turkiye to drop its objection to Sweden’s NATO membership.
"He [Erdogan] still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let's get that done. And so we'll be back in touch with one another,'
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
First C-40A transport aircraft arrive for US Marine Corps
The second US Marine Corps C-40A aircraft is scheduled for delivery in early autumn 2023.
-
Over 3,000 Russian drones destroyed to date, claims Ukrainian MoD
The list of Moscow’s damaged and captured equipment released by Kyiv on 30 May includes operational and tactical UAVs.
-
Why the Philippines is still awaiting long-range patrol aircraft after a decade
It is believed that the Philippine Air Force has selected an Israeli solution for its maritime patrol aircraft programme.
-
Malaysia signs contracts for light combat aircraft and MALE UAVs
Malaysia announced several important aircraft contracts at LIMA 2023, including UAVs and light combat aircraft.