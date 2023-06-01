Turkiye’s strong desire to buy F-16 from US persists, defying previous statements

Despite previous claims from Turkish public figures, Ankara remains committed to purchasing the latest F-16 fighter jets from the US.

On 29 May, US President Joe Biden said his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who just secured another term in the recent election – expressed his intentions about the Lockheed Martin-manufactured aircraft.

Biden, in turn, wants Turkiye to drop its objection to Sweden’s NATO membership.

"He [Erdogan] still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let's get that done. And so we'll be back in touch with one another,'